Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Raised to $214.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $190.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPI. Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.68.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $169.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.78. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

