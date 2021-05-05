Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grubhub from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.92.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grubhub will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grubhub by 468.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Grubhub by 28.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Grubhub by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grubhub by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.