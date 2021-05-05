Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $201.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of ASR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,374. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). The firm had revenue of $207.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.82 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

