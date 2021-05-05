GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 617 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

NYSE HD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $332.03. 105,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.61 and a 1 year high of $333.23.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

