GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,236,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after purchasing an additional 697,730 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDVV opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $37.33.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.