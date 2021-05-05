GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

