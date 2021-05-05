GWM Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $324.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

