GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,877 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $457,286.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003 in the last three months.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.