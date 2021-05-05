GWM Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 937.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,543,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,180. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

