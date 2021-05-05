GWM Advisors LLC Takes $481,000 Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

In other Bumble news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.78 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

