Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 526,760 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,760 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 3.47% of Sunnova Energy International worth $153,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

NYSE NOVA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. 39,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

