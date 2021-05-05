Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $503.27. The stock had a trading volume of 86,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $526.60 and a 200 day moving average of $519.55. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

