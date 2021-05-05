Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 7,532 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.98. 161,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average is $140.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

