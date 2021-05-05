Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 268,000 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.62% of Trex worth $66,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.47. 6,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day moving average of $88.76. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $110.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.76.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

