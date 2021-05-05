Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 125 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.61.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $354.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.27 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

