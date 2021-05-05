Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $609,000 Investment in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

