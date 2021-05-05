Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $720,000 Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,443,000 after acquiring an additional 227,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 157.13, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $133.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

