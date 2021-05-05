Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 254.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

