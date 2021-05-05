Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,359 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $277,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.69. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

