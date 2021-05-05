Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 653,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,580,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $12,605,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MDRX opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

