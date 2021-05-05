Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

