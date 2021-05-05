Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.58

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.84. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 3,825,269 shares trading hands.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after buying an additional 5,912,007 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,911,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,746,000 after buying an additional 3,416,967 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,797,000 after buying an additional 962,161 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 777,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

