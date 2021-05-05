Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. 17,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

