Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.34

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 49265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hayward stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
About Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
