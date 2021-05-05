Hayward Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HAYW)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,092 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 701% compared to the average daily volume of 511 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hayward stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 66,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,169. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit