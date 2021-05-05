Hayward Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,092 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 701% compared to the average daily volume of 511 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hayward stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 66,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,169. Hayward has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

