HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Update

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE HCA traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $206.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $939,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,432 shares of company stock valued at $82,957,803. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after acquiring an additional 352,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

