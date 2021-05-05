HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA opened at $206.34 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $206.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,088,811.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,432 shares of company stock valued at $82,957,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,392 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

