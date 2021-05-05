Head-To-Head Analysis: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RPT Realty and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $234.09 million 4.45 $91.51 million $1.08 11.90 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $955.30 million 1.80 $105.41 million N/A N/A

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty.

Volatility & Risk

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. RPT Realty pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 33.76% 9.40% 3.39% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RPT Realty and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00

RPT Realty currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.45%. Given RPT Realty’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Summary

RPT Realty beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

