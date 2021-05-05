Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HTA opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.27 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Earnings History for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

