Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,500 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 589,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

