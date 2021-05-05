Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $79.06 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hegic has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00087619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00068420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.46 or 0.00823437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.33 or 0.09581071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00100265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00043585 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

