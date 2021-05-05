Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $80.15 million and $4.47 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00083710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.12 or 0.00825110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00101366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,329.00 or 0.09313397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

