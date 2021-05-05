Helium (HNT) Price Tops $17.98 on Major Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $20.67 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $17.98 or 0.00031513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00329496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,412,125 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

