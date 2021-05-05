HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €105.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.60% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €86.20 ($101.41).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €65.38 ($76.92) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.19. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion and a PE ratio of 31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a twelve month high of €77.90 ($91.65).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

