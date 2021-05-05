Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on HENKY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

HENKY opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.5383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

