Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

