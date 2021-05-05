Hershey Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hershey Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $869,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2,870.9% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 129,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,259 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,572 shares of company stock worth $94,782,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.48. The stock had a trading volume of 88,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,033. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.84.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.