Hershey Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Hershey Trust Co. lowered its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 87.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,102 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 84,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,617. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

