Heska (HSKA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Heska to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $191.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.49. Heska has a 12-month low of $68.04 and a 12-month high of $217.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

