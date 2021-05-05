Heska (HSKA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Heska to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HSKA stock opened at $191.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.49. Heska has a 12-month low of $68.04 and a 12-month high of $217.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 1.65.
About Heska
Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.
