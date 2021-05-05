Hewlett Packard Enterprise Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 7,553 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,191% compared to the typical volume of 585 put options.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 190,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,350,618. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.