Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Deere & Company by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $379.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

