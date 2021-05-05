Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70 to $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million to $695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.05 million.Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.