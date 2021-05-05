Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,429. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -105.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $132.69.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.18.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.