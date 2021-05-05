Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,429. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -105.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $132.69.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.