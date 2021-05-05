Hilton Worldwide Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 9,016 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,152% compared to the typical daily volume of 720 put options.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.56 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $132.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.18.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 597.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

