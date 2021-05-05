Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 7.3%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.24. 43,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,980,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

