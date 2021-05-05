Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 1,053 Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,016. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

