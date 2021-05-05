Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

TMO traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $471.46. 22,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,126. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

