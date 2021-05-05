Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 3,600 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.21. The stock had a trading volume of 39,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $125.26.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

