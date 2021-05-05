Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,563. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $803.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $195.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,055,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 672,386 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,304,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 184,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

