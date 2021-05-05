Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

HBCP opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $339.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

